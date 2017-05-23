Supervisors tab two veterans to VA Commission

Two new Veterans Affairs commissioners, Katie Boehmer and David Boss, have been selected by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors to fill out what will become a five-member board.

Ten county veterans — three women and seven men — submitted their applications to be considered for the open positions.

The current status of commissioners includes Lisa Wilker whose term expiress on June 30, 2017, Wayne Moetsch whose term expires June 30, 2018 and James Geerts whose term expires June 30, 2019.

