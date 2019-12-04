Supervisors talk, but take no action, on attorney’s bill

Despite receiving a recommendation from its attorney to pay one-ninth of an ambulance bill on April 1, the Chickasaw Board of Supervisors took no action on it because “update on the Ambulance Council” was all that was on the agenda.

On Monday, under “discuss legal fees for the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council with possible action,” there was more discussion, but still no action was taken.

The bill was not current, from the attorney Ambulance Council members have said they hired, William Baresel, a partner with Prichard Law Office. One-ninth of the running total, $466.80, is a little under $52.

Chairman Jake Hackman said he directed Auditor Joan Knoll to seek the current bill from the Prichard Law Office from March through the present since the running total was only through February, and, “Prichard’s Office did not charge for 2018 issues but there are potentially bills for the 2019 process.”

“I’m just going to bring back facts that I believe was misrepresenative, from some comments,” Hackman said.

