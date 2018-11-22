Supervisors told to use county email accounts

Data Processing Director Ray Armel got added to the agenda and addressed the Board of Supervisors on “county email domain and [its] use” last week.

“Last year the board directed … the [information technology] manager at that time, to establish an email domain for all county employees … so that all county government work, correspondence would be done on those domains for security purposes,” Armel said.

There are over 60 email addresses for county personnel, and the treasurer’s office needed new addresses set up, Armel said. Secondary Roads crew was an exception noted.

“Everybody has signed into and are utilizing theirs, except for you folks,” Armel told the supervisors.

“I guess as Data Processing and IT manager, the whole intent of the domain was to utilize the email system for county government work under a secure domain versus everybody using their own personal email system, and you folks here aren’t doing that, and that kind of bothers me a little bit,” Armel said.

“Did you ever share those passwords with us?” Chairman Jacob Hackman inquired.

“I talked to Denny [Ungs an IT contractor] outside last week, and he never told us, so, miscommunication,” Hackman said. “I think we’d be more than happy to do it. I’ve got some concerns.”

