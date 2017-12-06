Supervisors unsure how to deal with new gun law

Chickasaw County supervisors aren’t quite sure how to proceed when it comes to a new state law that says local government entities can not prohibit those who have the legal right to carry guns from bringing their weapons into a government building.

Currently, there are signs that read “no weapons allowed” at the Courthouse, the County Attorney’s Office and the Chickasaw Community Services building.

But on Monday, Supervisor Jacob Hackman told his fellow board members that Fayette County has already taken their signs down.

“Should we do the same? I don’t know, but I think we need to talk about this and figure it out,” Hackman said.

