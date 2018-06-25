Home / News / Supervisors vote 3-2 to clarify ‘grounds for discipline’

Mon, 06/25/2018 - 4:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Board of Supervisors approved on a 3-2 vote Monday revising the Chickasaw County Handbook by adding two bullet points under section 8.2, “Grounds for Disciplinary Action.”
Ray Armel, as Data Processing director, recommended adding “Use of equipment that willingly or unknowingly results in …” either “a breach of cybersecurity” or “a breach of HIPAA,” the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, will both be grounds for discipline. 
State and federal law must be followed according to the handbook, human resources consultant Paul Greufe reminded the board by telephone; adjustments in the law are also covered.
