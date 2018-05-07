Supervisors vote to raise county mileage reimbursement rate

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors last week voted to raise mileage this one time to 44.5 cents per mile, which is 10 cents below the Internal Revenue Service rate, effective July 1 until Dec. 31.

Public Health Director Kathy Babcock requested the change and presented research to the board.

Before last week’s change, Chickasaw County had reimbursed staff at 40 cents per mile since the rate was decreased by 10 cents to that level on Jan. 1, 2015.

