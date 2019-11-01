Home / News / Supervisors will allow more public comment

Supervisors will allow more public comment

Fri, 01/11/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

With the installment this month of recently-elected Supervisor Jason Byrne representing District 5, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors reconsidered its public comment policy on Monday and changed direction.
“I think there should be public comment on everything we discuss up here,” Treasurer Sue Breitbach said.
The board eventually went with it, after some discussion.
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 11 New Hampton Tribune and Jan. 10 Nashua Reporter.

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
