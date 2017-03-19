Supervisors will back pool

As the New Hampton Municipal Pool project moves forward, the committee is looking to finalize grants for the projectNew Hampton Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Tara Hackman met with the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Monday morning to ask for $5,000 that will help the pool committee received grants that acquire county funding to be added to the project.The pool committee in New Hampton plans to update the kiddie pool area which will become a large splash pad. There will also be a toddler slide added to the zero depth area. There will be two floatable play features in the four foot area for older kids as well. The diving board on the south end of the pool will also become a drop slide for older kids.The overall estimated cost is $627,000.Hackman said through all the planning the committee has really tried to choose things that will heighten the pool experience for all ages.For the complete story see the 3/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.