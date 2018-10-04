Supervisors will consider options on HR contract

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed a request for a renewal of contract for human resources consulting with its current consultant.

“We can either consider options or accept this contract with a motion,” Chairman Jacob Hackman said during last week’s meeting.

“I think we need to look into the options,” said Supervisor Steve Geerts. “I think a majority of the department heads don’t trust him. In my opinion he’s not doing the best for Chickasaw County.”

Correction: The following quote, which appeared on page A7 in the print version, should have been attributed to Rick Holthaus. The Tribune apologizes for the error. A correction is scheduled for our April 13 print issue.

“Last week when I was here for the department head meeting, … the dialog consisted of (the HR rep) making a comment that bothered me a bit. When we did the RFP in ’13 it was to get the handbook redone and up to date and compliant with state … and federal legislature and all that. So (the rep’s) comment last week was that when he started he thought that’s what his goal was (but) in the last year that he is further away from a good handbook than he was when he first started here. I don’t know what his comment really meant, if he wasn’t doing his job writing the handbook or if the board had different expectations. … His approach has certainly changed from the time we hired him.”