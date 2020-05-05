Supervisors will keep Courthouse closed to public

The Chickasaw County Courthouse will remain closed for at least the foreseeable future, the Board of Supervisors decided during its meetings last week.

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that she would allow 77 counties, including Chickasaw, to begin the “reopening” process on Friday, supervisors decided to hold off on reopening the courthouse to the public for the first time since March 17.

During a board meeting last Monday, Chairman Jacob Hackman said that he would “refuse to open this courthouse until we have something in place to protect our employees.”

