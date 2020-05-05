Home / News / Supervisors will keep Courthouse closed to public

Supervisors will keep Courthouse closed to public

Tue, 05/05/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board wants protective equipment in place before reopening building
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County Courthouse will remain closed for at least the foreseeable future, the Board of Supervisors decided during its meetings last week.

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that she would allow 77 counties, including Chickasaw, to begin the “reopening” process on Friday, supervisors decided to hold off on reopening the courthouse to the public for the first time since March 17.

During a board meeting last Monday, Chairman Jacob Hackman said that he would “refuse to open this courthouse until we have something in place to protect our employees.”

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here