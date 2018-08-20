Supervisors will let sheriff hire new deputy

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday [Aug. 13] to allow Sheriff Marty Hemann to fill a vacancy for a deputy sheriff, which was created when New Hampton City Council approved the salary of and committee recommendation to hire Deputy Zach Nosbisch as the next chief of the New Hampton Police Department.

Nosbisch tendered his resignation to the county last week. His last day at the Sheriff’s Office will be Aug. 24, and he will begin working for the city on the following Monday.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of Nosbisch on Monday as its first action on that item.

“I worked there [at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office] for seven years, and I felt like I had grown as an officer and a leader,” Nosbisch said in a city council story last week.

Hemann then asked the board to fill the vacancy created, noting last time he hired from a list of civil service candidates.

