Home / News / Supervisors will let sheriff hire new deputy

Supervisors will let sheriff hire new deputy

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 9:30am Bob Fenske
Vacancy created after Nosbisch named New Hampton police chief
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday [Aug. 13] to allow Sheriff Marty Hemann to fill a vacancy for a deputy sheriff, which was created when New Hampton City Council approved the salary of and committee recommendation to hire Deputy Zach Nosbisch as the next chief of the New Hampton Police Department.
Nosbisch tendered his resignation to the county last week. His last day at the Sheriff’s Office will be Aug. 24, and he will begin working for the city on the following Monday.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted the resignation of Nosbisch on Monday as its first action on that item.
“I worked there [at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office] for seven years, and I felt like I had grown as an officer and a leader,” Nosbisch said in a city council story last week.
Hemann then asked the board to fill the vacancy created, noting last time he hired from a list of civil service candidates.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 17 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here