Support for project overwhelming at hearing

Fri, 09/21/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Public safety workers say improvements are needed to ensure their safety on the job
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Members of the public, many of them public safety workers, packed a hearing on Monday and showed overwhelming support for updating the radio communication system at an estimated cost of $3 million, during sessions of the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and 911 Board.
After a federally-required narrow-banding effective in 2013, dead spots comprise a majority of the county, as the fire channel covers about 16 percent of the county “reliably” and the law enforcement covers 30 percent. The 911 Board recommended “approach one” to add four towers to the system and so on for about $3 million as recommended by an independent consultant.
A few responders who commented noted there are times they have not been able to radio to dispatch even inside New Hampton, from inside the courthouse, the police station, and even outdoors.
