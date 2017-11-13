Home / News / Supporting Our Veterans

Supporting Our Veterans

Mon, 11/13/2017
Good crowds turn out for program, fundraiser
Bob Fenske

Brian Quirk will tell you he was more than a little worried.

“It was 10:30 and I wasn’t sure anyone was coming,” said the New Hampton Fae Stine American Legion Post 38 commander. “But it all turned out pretty nicely.”

Indeed, it did as about 200 residents turned out for the annual Veterans Day observance in New Hampton in the morning and almost 350 more came out in the evening to take part in the first-ever — and shall we say annual — Iowa Smoked Chop Supper that the post put on as a fundraiser.

“For the first time, the consensus was this is something we really need to keep doing,” Quirk said. “It was a nice fundraiser for us, but more importantly, in my mind, it shows the support we veterans have from our community. We can’t thank the people who came out to support us enough, and kudos to Edward Jones’ people for helping us out. We couldn’t have done this without them.”

 

For more of this article, see Tuesday's New Hampton Tribune.

