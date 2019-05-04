Sups approve software spending

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to technology expenditures with two companies that will benefit the offices of the auditor and recorder — under $36,000 with Cotts Systems — and sheriff — under $12,000 with Shieldware Mobile.

The first agreement was with Cotts Systems, which digitally images record books for the auditor and recorder.

“[The company staff] bring their own equipment, take the books apart [scan them] and put the books back together again, and they have done a nice job,” Auditor Joan Knoll said.

