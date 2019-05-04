Home / News / Sups approve software spending

Sups approve software spending

Fri, 04/05/2019 - 10:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to technology expenditures with two companies that will benefit the offices of the auditor and recorder — under $36,000 with Cotts Systems — and sheriff — under $12,000 with Shieldware Mobile. 

The first agreement was with Cotts Systems, which digitally images record books for the auditor and recorder.

“[The company staff] bring their own equipment, take the books apart [scan them] and put the books back together again, and they have done a nice job,” Auditor Joan Knoll said.

For more on this article see the April 5 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here