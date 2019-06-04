Home / News / Sups approve software spending

Sups approve software spending

Sat, 04/06/2019 - 4:05pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to technology expenditures with two companies that will benefit the offices of the auditor and recorder — under $36,000 with Cotts Systems — and sheriff — under $12,000 with Shieldware Mobile.
The first agreement was with Cotts Systems, which digitally images record books for the auditor and recorder.
“[The company staff] bring their own equipment, take the books apart [scan them] and put the books back together again, and they have done a nice job,” Auditor Joan Knoll said.
“If a disaster hits your courthouse, how are you going to retrieve those records? If the books are gone, this is where we’ll be able to bring those things back up and rebuild, like an abstract, for instance,” Knoll said.
— For more on this story, see the April 5 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here