Sups approve software spending

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors agreed to technology expenditures with two companies that will benefit the offices of the auditor and recorder — under $36,000 with Cotts Systems — and sheriff — under $12,000 with Shieldware Mobile.

The first agreement was with Cotts Systems, which digitally images record books for the auditor and recorder.

“[The company staff] bring their own equipment, take the books apart [scan them] and put the books back together again, and they have done a nice job,” Auditor Joan Knoll said.

“If a disaster hits your courthouse, how are you going to retrieve those records? If the books are gone, this is where we’ll be able to bring those things back up and rebuild, like an abstract, for instance,” Knoll said.

