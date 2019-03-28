Home / News / Sups mull 28E’s legal representation

Sups mull 28E’s legal representation

Thu, 03/28/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Ambulance Council has $466 bill but only $50 has been committed to pay for it
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors last Monday [March 18] discussed legal fees the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council 28E owes to Prichard Law Office — just more than $466 as of Feb. 28.
County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath has said her office is not statutorily required to work on the case and that it could be a conflict of interest if the office were asked to represent both the county and the council as a whole in a dispute because it could be out from representing either.
The county attorney is required by law to furnish written advice and opinions, without compensation, to the board of supervisors upon request by the board, according to the Manual for the County Supervisors of Iowa [2015]. Requests of the board must be limited to matters in which the state or county is interested [Iowa Code §331.756(7)].
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jacob Hackman said “in my experience, when the attorney’s office declares a conflict, they reach out to other county attorney’s offices.”
— For more on this story, see the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.

