Sups still discussing lawyer bill for Ambulance Council

The Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors again discussed legal fees “with possible action” for the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council on Monday, but ultimately tabled the item until this coming Monday so that Ambulance Council Chairman and Supervisor Steve Geerts, who was unable to attend, could present his side.

Board Chairman Jacob Hackman is looking for a contract with Prichard Law Office before paying a bill.

Legal fees from the Prichard Law Office to the Chickasaw County Ambulance Council for service dates from Jan. 8 to March 25 are $976.80, after $510 was incurred in March.

“No, [County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath] is not going to absorb it in her budget,” Auditor Joan Knoll said citing a conversation. “That is for special legal fees.”

— For more on this story, see the April 19 New Hampton Tribune.