Sure it was hot last week, but thankfully it wasn’t like ’36

OK, we’ll admit last Friday was a scorcher as heat index values, at least according to the National Weather Service’s La Crosse, Wisconsin, reached 112 degrees in New Hampton.

But the good news is that we’re basking in almost perfect summer weather this week, at least through Wednesday, as high temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s, lows in the 50s and the dreaded dew point is supposed to remain on the south side of 60.

Compare that to last Friday, when New Hampton’s dew point reached 81 and it’s going to feel heavenly.

