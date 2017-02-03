Home / News / Surprise bus fire leads to exciting day

Surprise bus fire leads to exciting day

Thu, 03/02/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Smoke, fire and explosions are not the things little girls dream about for their wedding day. White gowns and the man who will stand beside their side for a lifetime are the normal dreams.Saturday afternoon the Little Brown Church held a wedding which is usually a weekly event but this wedding party made an explosive entrance like no other.The Dolly’s Party Bus drove in front of the steps of the Little Brown Church to drop off the wedding party when the bus started smoking and caught on fire.The explosion was heard across the street at the office and before long the Nashua Fire Department and Nashua Police Department were on the scene of this fiery wedding with an ambulance.For the complete story see the 3/2/2017 Nashua Reporter.

