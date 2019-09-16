Surprise Quilts of Valor

It was a special moment during a special ceremony. Then again, Quilts of Valor programs always bring out the emotions for both the veterans and their families.

But the latest ceremony — held at the Chickasaw County Veterans Memorial last Tuesday — provided one of the most memorable moments in the program’s history.

There was former U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Thomas Schwickerath sitting in his chair after receiving his quilt when organizers asked Todd Schwickerath, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army, to stand and come to the presentation area.

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.