New Hampton High School students selected for the annual Sweetheart Dance court include (front row, from left) Ashlynn Tank, Michaela Fitzgerald, Paige Laures, Katelyn Zweibohmer, Tori Jordan, Abby Robinson, (back row) Tristen Schmitt, Ethan Rosonke, Connor Croell, Bryce Malloy and Blake Geerts. The king and queen will be crowned tonight [Friday] at the Sweetheart Dance that begins at 8:30.