Taking a giant leap

Sun, 09/30/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
With acquisition of AW Direct, Zip’s poises itself for future growth
Bob Fenske

To say it’s been hectic around Zip’s Truck Equipment in recent weeks would be a lot like saying the sun rises in the east.
It’s just a fact.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been a little crazy — OK, it’s been a lot crazy,” Zip’s Vice President David Rottinghaus said, “but we have great employees here who are making this work and it’s going to all work out just fine.”
The New Hampton business, which bills itself as a retailer of towing equipment, is undergoing an expansion after it purchased AW Direct, the nation’s No. 1 retailer of towing equipment accessories, last month.
Forty new employees have been hired by the company now known as Zip’s AW Direct and more are on the way, according to Rottinghaus, and the company now employs almost 190 people and all but nine work at its facilities in New Hampton. Zip’s also has a customer service plant in the Detroit area.
