Taking the precautions

One just needs to drive by MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center to realize that these are far from normal times.

Yellow tape is stretched out over the hospital’s front parking lot entrances as the facility works to keep both its patients and their staff members safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Era; instead, all traffic in and out of the hospital takes place at the entrance of the Emergency Department.

If anything, the hospital has heightened its Coronavirus preparation in recent days after Chickasaw County recorded its first two documented COVID-19 cases — one age 18 to 40 the other age 41 to 60, and both, according to the Chickasaw County Public Health Department, are self-isolating in their homes.

