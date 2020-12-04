Home / News / Taking the precautions
Emergency Department staff members like Lisa Stevenson and Kayla Steinlage pose for a photo in the one entrance to the hospital that remains open and where hospital staff assess those who are entering the facility to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Taking the precautions

Sun, 04/12/2020 - 8:18pm Bob Fenske
MercyOne closes off several entrances to keep patients, staff safe from virus
By: 
Bob Fenske

One just needs to drive by MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center to realize that these are far from normal times.

Yellow tape is stretched out over the hospital’s front parking lot entrances as the facility works to keep both its patients and their staff members safe during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Era; instead, all traffic in and out of the hospital takes place at the entrance of the Emergency Department.

If anything, the hospital has heightened its Coronavirus preparation in recent days after Chickasaw County recorded its first two documented COVID-19 cases — one age 18 to 40 the other age 41 to 60, and both, according to the Chickasaw County Public Health Department, are self-isolating in their homes.

For more on this story see the April 14 Tribune.

