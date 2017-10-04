Home / News / Talent on display

Talent on display

Mon, 04/10/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
New Hampton students put on magical night — both literally and figuratively
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jeffrey Reicks admits he endured a stressful week leading up to the New Hampton High School Variety Show, but man oh man, the payoff — the roar of the crowd — was worth it.He wasn’t alone, but for the most part, his peers who took the “stage” Thursday night, nailed it on a night in which students danced, sang and showed off their talents.Still, Reicks may have stolen a good chunk of the show.“I thought all week about the jokes I wanted to tell and how I wanted to do this,” Reicks said of his magic act that left the crowd wowed. “Obviously, you want the trick to work, but a big part of it is the presentation.”No worries, although it helped that he had pretty cool volunteers — including third-grader Gable Hemann and her father, Nick, who helped him show off his magic skills when he somehow was able to place a four of hearts playing card that the older Hemann picked into an envelope.For the complete story see the 4/11/17 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

