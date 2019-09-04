Home / News / Talent galore!

Talent galore!

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
New Hampton students and teachers show off talent at show
By: 
Bob Fenske

Maybe the most shocking part — at least for those of us who were there — of New Hampton High School’s Variety Show was this comment from Sydney Lau.
“I always have a little stage fright,” the senior said the day after she and her fellow performers brought down the proverbial house. “I always get nervous before I get out there ... but once the song starts, I usually calm down.”
Oh boy, did she calm down just fine Thursday with a beautiful rendition of The Rolling Stones’ song “Wild Horses” during the annual show that each year reminds us that New Hampton High School has plenty of talent. 
— For more on this story, see the April 9 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here