Talk about a good start
Sat, 05/19/2018 - 11:00am Bob Fenske
Dollars for Scholars and others hand out more than $220,000
By:
Bob Fenske
Commencements set for Sunday New Hampton and Turkey Valley will hold their commencement ceremonies on Sunday afternoon. Turkey Valley's begins at 1 p.m. while New Hampton's will commence at 2:30 p.m.
New Hampton Dollars for Scholars Co-President Dustin Lewis put it concisely Tuesday night.
“We’re giving students a heck of a start on their educations,” he said.
Indeed, that’s exactly what Dollars for Scholars did, as the local chapter handed out more than $216,000 in scholarships Tuesday night during Senior Awards Night.
