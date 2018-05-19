Home / News / Talk about a good start

Talk about a good start

Sat, 05/19/2018 - 11:00am Bob Fenske
Dollars for Scholars and others hand out more than $220,000
By: 
Bob Fenske
Commencements set for Sunday New Hampton and Turkey Valley will hold their commencement ceremonies on Sunday afternoon. Turkey Valley's begins at 1 p.m. while New Hampton's will commence at 2:30 p.m.

New Hampton Dollars for Scholars Co-President Dustin Lewis put it concisely Tuesday night.
“We’re giving students a heck of a start on their educations,” he said.
Indeed, that’s exactly what Dollars for Scholars did, as the local chapter handed out more than $216,000 in scholarships Tuesday night during Senior Awards Night.
— For more on this story, see the May 18 New Hampton Tribune.

