Teacher ‘arrested’ for good cause

“Our Penny Wars was a great success!”St. Joseph Community School art instructor Karen Bonfig made the announcement right before announcing the winner of that penny war.For one week, pennies were collected in a jar by each homeroom.The class that collected the most pennies was promised a 30 Minute Work Release from their regular classroom studies. Sharon Samec’s class was declared the winning homeroom by having a positive amount of 89 cents. The catch to the Penny Wars is that silver coins and/or paper dollars—ones, fives, tens, or even twenties—could be put in the jar and that type of currency was counted against the pennies. So even though a classroom jar could have quite a few pennies, the other currency would be negative.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.