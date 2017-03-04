Home / News / Teacher ‘arrested’ for good cause

Teacher ‘arrested’ for good cause

Mon, 04/03/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
St. Joe’s students raise almost $600 during Penny Wars event at the school

“Our Penny Wars was a great success!”St. Joseph Community School art instructor Karen Bonfig made the announcement right before announcing the winner of that penny war.For one week, pennies were collected in a jar by each homeroom.The class that collected the most pennies was promised a 30 Minute Work Release from their regular classroom studies. Sharon Samec’s class was declared the winning homeroom by having a positive amount of 89 cents.             The catch to the Penny Wars is that silver coins and/or paper dollars—ones, fives, tens, or even twenties—could be put in the jar and that type of currency was counted against the pennies.  So even though a classroom jar could have quite a few pennies, the other currency would be negative.For the complete story see the 3/31/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here