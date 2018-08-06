Home / News / Teacher: Nothing beats summer reading

Teacher: Nothing beats summer reading

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Programs like New Hampton Public Library’s can give students head start on next year
By Mira Schmitt-Cash

With busy summer schedules and many “glowing boxes” to occupy children’s attention, some parents may wonder, “Is it obvious if my child doesn’t read over the summer?”
“Specifically over the summer we can definitely tell,” said New Hampton first-grade teacher Angie Rowan, who holds master’s degree in literacy and has been teaching 20 years at the elementary level. “If they don’t do any reading, either being read to, reading to self, or going to the library, it takes about two months to catch them back up.”
The difference becomes even more apparent over the course of six years of elementary school.
— For more on this story, see the June 5 New Hampton Tribune.

