Teacher: Nothing beats summer reading

With busy summer schedules and many “glowing boxes” to occupy children’s attention, some parents may wonder, “Is it obvious if my child doesn’t read over the summer?”

“Specifically over the summer we can definitely tell,” said New Hampton first-grade teacher Angie Rowan, who holds master’s degree in literacy and has been teaching 20 years at the elementary level. “If they don’t do any reading, either being read to, reading to self, or going to the library, it takes about two months to catch them back up.”

The difference becomes even more apparent over the course of six years of elementary school.

