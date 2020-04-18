Teachers’ message to students: Keep reading

With the uncertainty of these times have come school closures, causing learning methods to be left to technology and the creativity of teachers and families when it comes to schooling from home.

While older students navigate online classes, younger students and their teachers have had to find some innovative ways to continue learning. One activity teachers are especially emphasizing is reading. Reading is a stress-reliever, an important step in child development, a building block for future learning, excellent intellectual stimulation and is vital in preparing students for success.

These facts say it all:

