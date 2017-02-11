Technololgy students open own business

There are some exciting, wonderful things happening at Nashua-Plainfields High School in the Emerging Technology Class. Last year, the Industrial Tech teacher Mike Murch wrote a grant to the Chickasaw County Community Foundation. From that grant he was able to buy a CNC Vinyl Cutter as well as a Powder Coating machine. Two years ago through Perkins Funds a CNC Plasma Cutter was purchased.

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.