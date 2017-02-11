Home / News / Technololgy students open own business

Technololgy students open own business

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
With help of grants, industrial tech students launch 'N-P Signs and Designs"
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

There are some exciting, wonderful things happening at Nashua-Plainfields High School in the Emerging Technology Class. Last year, the Industrial Tech teacher Mike Murch wrote a grant to the Chickasaw County Community Foundation. From that grant he was able to buy a CNC Vinyl Cutter as well as a Powder Coating machine. Two years ago through Perkins Funds a CNC Plasma Cutter was purchased. 

 

For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.

