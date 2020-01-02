Telecommunications preparing its new home

Save for the yellow trim on the outside, it doesn’t look much like a Dollar General store.

And when you walk inside the downtown building that was once home to the retailer before it moved to its current location on the northern side of the city, it really doesn’t look like a store anymore.

Gone are the shelves, aisles and some would joke, the boxes in the middle of those said aisles as New Hampton’s new telecommunications system begins preparing what will be not only its headquarters but also provide space for other community programs.

