The Temple experience

Mon, 01/16/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
From animal behavior to autism, Grandin covers plenty of ground
By: 
Bob Fenske and Brittany Stange

Temple Grandin looked out at the crowd filling the New Hampton High School gym Thursday and cracked a smile.“Well, I guess a few people came,” she said. “I hope I give them something to think about.”The world-renowned autism spokesperson and consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior did that and more during the two programs — one in the afternoon; the other in the evening — she presented.She moved back and forth between the two topics she knows best — animal behavior and autism — and in the process, she shared her inspiring story.For the complete story see the 1/17/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

