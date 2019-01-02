Testimony begins in Harris trial

Items needed to keep Sterling Koehn alive and healthy were found in the Alta Vista apartment where he lived with his parents and older sister, according to sheriff’s investigators.

Sterling was found dead in a maggot-infested swing seat Aug. 30, 2017. An autopsy determined he died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from diaper rash, according to prosecutors in the trial of his mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris.

Harris is charged with murder and child endangerment causing death, and testimony began Wednesday in the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars, where the trial had been moved on a venue change.

