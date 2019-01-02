Home / News / Testimony begins in Harris trial

Testimony begins in Harris trial

Fri, 02/01/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Mother is charged in the death of 4-month-old son
By: 
Jeff Reinitz

Items needed to keep Sterling Koehn alive and healthy were found in the Alta Vista apartment where he lived with his parents and older sister, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Sterling was found dead in a maggot-infested swing seat Aug. 30, 2017. An autopsy determined he died of malnutrition, dehydration and infection from diaper rash, according to prosecutors in the trial of his mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris.
Harris is charged with murder and child endangerment causing death, and testimony began Wednesday in the Plymouth County Courthouse in Le Mars, where the trial had been moved on a venue change.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here