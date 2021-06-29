Thank you, God!

It did not rain on Nashua’s Water Over the Dam Days Parade Saturday morning, or at least, for the most part, it didn’t.

Not that it would have mattered to a lot of the parade watchers, especially those who make their living from the land.

Those people were positively giddy, and why not? For once, Chickasaw County hadn’t “missed out” on the storms, and for once, the talk among farmers wasn’t about a drought that was on the verge of being disastrous but, instead, was about the inches of rain that had fallen the evening before.

And maybe Rick Holthaus, a longtime Alta Vista resident and farmer, said it best when he was asked about that rainfall.

“It was a godsend,” he said, “and that’s seriously the word for it.”

Indeed, it was.

The National Weather Service’s nearest reporting station to Nashua, which is located about two miles southwest of the city limits, reported that the area received about 9/10ths of an inch of rain, but in the city itself, there were numerous reports of inch-plus rainfalls on Friday and Saturday.

Farther to the east and north of the city, though, the rain came in figurative buckets. By the time the rain ended Saturday evening, New Hampton had received more than 4 inches of rain.

