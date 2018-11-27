Thanksgiving event draws a huge crowd

Kathy Beckman knew even anecdotally that Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner had drawn a big crowd.

“I don’t know if I ever remember having problem finding seats for everyone,” she said, “but that happened a few times this year. You know you’re drawing a big crowd when you have that problem, much less the fact that there were times we were scrambling finding enough forks.”

By the time the two-hour dinner came to an end, the folks at Trinity had served 241 people.

