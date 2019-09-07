Theisen’s will make move to Shopko building

It’s a done deal: Theisen’s Home Farm Auto is moving across the street this fall.

Officials from the Dubuque-based family-owned corporation announced last Wednesday that they had finalized the deal to purchase the building that housed the old Shopko Hometown store at 660 W. Milwaukee Street.

“We feel it is a great investment in a community that has welcomed and shopped at our company for the past 22 years,” said Chris Theisen, the company’s chief facilities officer. “We look forward to providing an expanded offering as well as continuing to give back to the community.”

