Carnegie Cultural Center Board Secretary Wally Murphy (top left) poses with the underwriters, Gerald Johnson (bottom left) and Roger and Jean Kolbet on Friday, the day a new book detailing historical “stuff” about Chickasaw County went on sale.

There’s a lot of ‘stuff’ in this new book

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Volume shares stories author believes must be preserved
By: 
Bob Fenske

Juanita Andersen couldn’t help but laugh last Friday when she was told that the title of her new book — especially the first word — was … well so her.

“You’re probably right,” she said of “STUFF: An Ephemera Collector’s History of Chickasaw County,” “because you know me and my stuff. But honestly, I hope the book exemplifies the premise that even the most ordinary of stuff has a story to tell.”

The book, which was underwritten by lifelong Chickasaw County residents Gerald Johnson and Roger and Jean Kolbet, deals with a topic Anderson loves.

For more on this story see the February 18 Tribune.

