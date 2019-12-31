Home / News / There may be big changes coming to Chickasaws’ league

There may be big changes coming to Chickasaws’ league

Tue, 12/31/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
One league member rumored to be departing; Mason City applies to join
Bob Fenske

The Northeast Iowa Conference hasn’t changed a bit in more than 50 years, but that may soon change for two reasons.

First, Mason City has formerly applied to become a member, and second, rumors abound that one of the original members, Oelwein, will bolt to the North Iowa Cedar League.

Add the two together, and in a couple of years, the NEIC could be a vastly different animal than it is today.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

