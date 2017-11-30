There's plenty to celebrate this 'Giving Tuesday'
There’s Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but today may be the most important day of all.
Although it may not have the “brand appeal” of the above-mentioned three, “GivingTuesday: has become a force in the short time it’s been around.
And in New Hampton, there’s plenty reason to celebrate GivingTuesday in 2017; after all, this has been a pretty giving community this year.
Take Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton, for example. Last week, the hospital announced that it had reached its fundraising goal for the $6 million renovation project that will lead to a new more secure emergency department, single-patient rooms and a renovated reception and medial records area at the hospital that celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding earlier this year.
Hospital officials set out to raise $1 million for the project in June and used what Development and Public Relations Director Jennifer Monteith called a “quiet campaign,” which involved a series of personal meeting held with potential donors.
"We were overwhelmed by the level of support we received from the community," Monteith said. "Mercy has officially reached our $1 million goal and we are so grateful to the 18 individuals and businesses that gave so generously to our project."
Fundraising efforts by Mercy will continue in 2018 with a campaign to raise $350,000 to purchase 3D mammography technology.
