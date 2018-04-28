They’re going full bore now
Sat, 04/28/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
This week’s spring weather has construction booming in New Hampton
By:
Bob Fenske
To say New Hampton is a construction Mecca right now, might be a bit of an understatement.
Take this week, for example.
With spring finally springing, construction workers were busy at three different sites as they worked on building New Hampton’s new middle school and renovating Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton and the New Hampton Municipal Pool.
