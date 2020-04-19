Home / News / They’re not going back
Hours after Iowa PreK-12 students learned they will not return to school for the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year, the stadium at New Hampton High School is lit up as part of the Light Up Iowa initiative in an effort to send a message of solitary to students, teachers, parents and the whole community during the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

They’re not going back

Sun, 04/19/2020 - 7:47pm Bob Fenske
Governor announcement that schools won’t reopen makes for an emotional day
Bob Fenske

They left their buildings on the afternoon of Friday, March 13, and everyone — teachers, students, paras — figured they’d all see each other on Monday, March 16.

Instead, that Friday, the 13th, would be the last time students would gather together in class, talk over lunch, rehearse for the play and attend a sports practice.

The announcement — Iowa’s schools will not reopen this academic year — everyone expected was made Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, but it was still an emotional day for teachers and students.

For more on this story see the April 21 Tribune.

