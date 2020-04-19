They’re not gong back

They left their buildings on the afternoon of Friday, March 13, and everyone — teachers, students, paras — figured they’d all see each other on Monday, March 16.

Instead, that Friday, the 13th, would be the last time students would gather together in class, talk over lunch, rehearse for the play and attend a sports practice.

The announcement — Iowa’s schools will not reopen this academic year — everyone expected was made Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, but it was still an emotional day for teachers and students.

