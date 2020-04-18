Third Chickasaw County residents tests positive for COVID-19

A third case of Coronavirus COVID-19 has been documented in Chickasaw County.

The announcement came late Friday afternoon, just a couple of days after Chickasaw County Public Health officials reported that the two county residents who had tested positive for the virus had recovered and released from monitoring.

Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter said in a press release that the newest case is a person who is in the age range of 18 to 40. She said that’s the only information officials can be released because Iowa law prohibits the release of information that could lead to the identification of an individual or facility.

Welter also asked county residents to be vigilant when it comes to following COVID-19 guidelines that include staying home as much as possible, only going out for essential errants like getting groceries or prescriptions, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from other individuals and considering wearing a cloth face covering to protect others in case you are infected with COVID-19.

“When cases of COVID-19 first began being reported in Iowa,” Welter said, “they were related to travel outside the state. Now, however, there is widespread community transmission. This means the virus is spreading from person to person and often without known contact with a positive case.”

Welter also reminded residents that the risk of exposure to the virus is not limited to exposure to a “known case; you could just as easily be exposed to an undiagnosed individual.”