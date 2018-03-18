Three arrested in Nashua for poisoning dog, drug possession

Three individuals from North Iowa have been arrested for crimes that involved one dog poisoned to death and subsequent threats to do the same to a child. The dog’s dead body was found in a freezer in the accused individuals’ home.

A woman and her two brothers were arrested last Wednesday in Nashua. Upon investigation into a domestic dispute call, police obtained a search warrant and found the poisoned dog’s body. They also seized a small amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various items used to manufacture meth, several bottles of prescription medication and various poisons from the house, according to court documents.

According to the Nashua police department and Chickasaw County Court records, the following people were arrested in connection with the case:

• Jennifer Linn Hoffman, 34, of Nashua, who was charged with child endangerment. She has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in Chickasaw County District Court March 29.

• Anthony John Hoffman, 44, of Nashua, who was charged with child endangerment, animal abuse, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and Focalin XR), unlawful possession of a prescription drug (Zolpidem) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Chickasaw County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 29. Drug manufacturing charges are pending chemistry results from the DCI lab, according to police.

• Christopher Allan Dann, 30, of Charles City, who was charged with child endangerment, animal abuse, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth and Focalin XR), unlawful possession of prescription drug (Zolpidem) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Chickasaw County Jail on a $4,300 cash bond. Dann is scheduled to appear in court March 19 and has pleaded not guilty to the paraphernalia charge.

