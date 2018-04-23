Three killed in crash five miles east of Charles City

Three people were killed Friday evening in a two-pickup crash about five miles east of Charles City.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jacob Allen Mahnesmith, age 28, of Nashua, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup that was going west on 210th Street and did not stop at a stop sign. It struck a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup that was traveling north on Woodside Avenue/ County Road T74.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m.

Mahnesmith died as a result of injuries received in the crash, as did a passenger in his vehicle, Shane Allen Wiltse, age 28, of Charles City.

Another passenger in the Mahnesmith vehicle, Thomas John Parcher, age 29, of Marble Rock, was listed as injured. A spokesperson at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., said on Sunday that Parcher was in critical condition.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was also listed as a fatality on the state patrol report, but that person’s name had not yet been released Sunday evening pending notification of family, the report said.

Assisting at the scene were the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police Department and Charles City Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Mercy Air Life and the Nashua Police Department.

The accident remains under investigation.

