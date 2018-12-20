Three Plainfield veterans honored with ‘Quilts of Valor’

Veterans make sacrifices every day to keep America safe with little regard, and eight ladies in Plainfield wanted to make sure these veterans know much they are appreciated for their military service.

Three Plainfield veterans were each honored with a Quilt of Valor from the Plainfield Quilters on Nov. 26. These ladies take time out of their busy schedules each week to quilt for a purpose, to thank Plainfield veterans for their service personally, with a quilt.

Diane Kleinschmidt, Jane Seehase, Linda Peters, Karen Thacker, Mildred Bergman, Becky Metcalf, Sandy Freerks and Lola Stiles have made quilts for the veterans for the last five years. There are 57 area veterans on their list, and the group has made and given 47 quilts so far.

James Goss, Leeland Busching and Joseph Harper received their quilts at the Plainfield Public Library on Nov. 26.

