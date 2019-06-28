Thunderstorms lead to flooding in and around New Hampton

Residents in and around New Hampton dealt with another round of flash flooding Friday morning as severe thunderstorms dumped more than four inches of rain on parts of the county.

Friday’s early morning storms came after parts of the area received more than 1 1/2 inches of rain on Thursday.

Numerous streets in New Hampton and rural roads in the county were covered with water, and law-enforcement officers again were reminding motorists to not drive on those roads.

Pictures of flooded streets filled social media sites, but maybe the best advice was offered by Nick Noehl, the owner of Leisure Time Golf Cars who posted pictures of his the flooding in the parking lot of his business that is located on New Hampton’s south side.

“Yes it floods, it has for nearly 30 years,” Noehl said. “here are some pictures so you don't have to try to take one while driving and nearly cause a three-car pile up. Turn around don't drown … pull over safely to take pictures or don't pull over all at all to take pictures ... that would be wonderful.”

Meanwhile, New Hampton Golf and County Club officials were dealing with yet another flood, but they said the berm that was recently built on the course was doing its job — keeping debris and mud for the most part off the course.

The storms also brought winds gusting to almost 60 miles per hour, leading to tree damage and roads littered with limbs.

It marked the second straight day severe storms had hit the area as early Thursday afternoon, a storm that dropped hail struck the area.

The good news is that Saturday and Sunday both look dry, although hot and humid with highs both days in the 90s.

The bad news, however, is there is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast each day next week.