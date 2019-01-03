Home / News / Time for a break, don’t you think?

Time for a break, don’t you think?

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Blizzard cleanup isn’t overnight thing; school calendars are once again in shambles
By: 
Bob Fenske

Here’s the lesson when it comes to blizzards. It takes a long, long, long time to clean them up.
Just ask Chickasaw County Engineer Dusten Rolando.
“When you have the amount of snow we had,” Rolando said late Monday afternoon, “and you throw 50 miles per hour winds on top of it, it’s going to make a mess, and that’s what we have right now. Give us another day and it’ll look better. We’re punching holes today and hopefully tomorrow we can really get going.”
He was prophetic, but the weekend blizzard that arrived Saturday night with heavy snow and continued Sunday with winds that gusted to more than 50 miles per hour, made for a mess that led school officials to call off classes both Monday and Tuesday.
— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.

