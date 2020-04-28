Time for those ‘honey-do’ projects!

Hampton’s Superior Lumber store, and he’ll give you a quick smile and laugh.

“There are a lot of honey-do items being worked on right now,” the store manager said. “Honestly, we’ve been really busy. I think with people stuck at home, those husbands can’t use the ‘I-don’t-have-time’ excuse. … Seriously, though, we’re selling a lot of lumber, Ace and other places are selling a lot of paint. When this is over, our homes are going to be looking pretty good.”

Although many businesses have suffered during the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, others are hanging in there and even thriving.

