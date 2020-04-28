Home / News / Time for those ‘honey-do’ projects!
If anything, the Coronavirus COVID-19 crisis has led to more business for Andy Hintgen and his Superior Lumber store located on the north side of New Hampton as more residents have time to complete home improvement projects they’ve put off in the past.

Time for those ‘honey-do’ projects!

Tue, 04/28/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Pandemic leads to a flurry of home improvement projects
By: 
Bob Fenske

Hampton’s Superior Lumber store, and he’ll give you a quick smile and laugh.

“There are a lot of honey-do items being worked on right now,” the store manager said. “Honestly, we’ve been really busy. I think with people stuck at home, those husbands can’t use the ‘I-don’t-have-time’ excuse. … Seriously, though, we’re selling a lot of lumber, Ace and other places are selling a lot of paint. When this is over, our homes are going to be looking pretty good.”

Although many businesses have suffered during the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, others are hanging in there and even thriving.

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

