Tot Lot remains a favorite for young children

As Tot Lot 2019 heads into its final week, kids and helpers alike are enjoying their last few sessions together.

Donna Kramer has served as the coordinator of the program for about 20 years and says it is a great opportunity for kids in the summer.

“It is a really good social environment for kids and they enjoy doing things outside. It’s something different for them.”

The Tot Lot program is put on every year by the Park and Recreation Department and is held at Shelter 6 at Mikkelson Park every morning Monday through Thursday and will wrap up its four-week run on Wednesday.

For more on the story see the July 2 Tribune.